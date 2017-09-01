Man charged with Sexual Intercourse Without Consent with a seven year-old

Great Falls, MT - Police say a Great Falls man is accused of having sexual intercourse without consent with a seven year-old girl over a period of several months.

The police report states the victim confided in her elementary school teacher about the sexual abuse that occurred every night. The victim told her teacher that Gerardo Reyes Jr. would come up to her, remove her underwear, and place his finger and/or penis into her butt. The teacher called the Department of Family Services, who then called the Great Falls Police Department.

GFPD says a forensic interview was conducted and during the course of that interview, the victim said she has been sleeping on the futon in the front room of her home because her bedroom is infested with spiders. She said Reyes Jr., who lives in the same home as her and her mother, will come out of his bedroom while her mother is sleeping. The victim told the police this has happened on multiple occasions.

The victim also stated to police she had told her mother of these incidences, but her mother said it must have been a mistake and that he must have just placed his hand on her butt.

After the victim's interview, police spoke with the victim's mother who confirmed that the victim had told her what occurred, but she understood this meant Gerardo had placed his hand on her hip. She stated this was his way of placing boundaries and not touching private areas.

Police then spoke with Gerardo who told police the victim will have night terrors and he will go to wake her up. He says he does this by placing both hands on her back and bouncing her up and down. He said the victim has been having night terrors for the past month and a half, which detectives noted is the same time period the victim has reported the rapes happening. He denied any sort of sexual conduct.

When the interview was concluded, Gerardo was transported to Benefis East for a suspect sexual examination and then taken to the Cascade County Detention Center.

Gerardo Reyes is being charged with Sexual Intercourse Without Consent, a felony.

The State has requested bond be set in the amount of $50,0000 due to the severity of the offense.