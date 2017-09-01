Celebrating 100 Years with Central Assembly of God

Celebrate 100 years of service to the community of Great Falls with Central Assembly of God Church on Sunday, Sept. 10th starting at 10:30 A.M.

The celebration will feature guest speakers, music concert, luncheon and a reception. All are welcome to join.

Organizers Bill and MaryAnn Balance say the day is about more than an anniversary of years; it’s an anniversary of service. The couple says they have a deep love for the city of Great Falls, and they want to celebrate that love with the people they love.

In addition to the fun happenings on Sept. 10th, the Church is also promoting several of the growing programs it runs. For example, MaryAnn says the women’s bible study is gaining popularity; that kicks off the first week of September. And Bill points out the push for children and adult development in the arts.

For more information on the upcoming celebration or the many programs happening at the Church, head over to their website.