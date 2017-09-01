The State's firefighting budget is already gone

According to the Northern Rockies Coordination Center website over 1600 fires and well over 630,000 acres have burned in Montana alone. State Budget Director Dan Villa said over 46 Million dollars has been spent on fires this year.

He said this is the worst year to date for fires in Montana.

At this point the fire fund and the emergency fund are completely exhausted. But he said that does not mean fire fighters will be removed from any fire lines. He said the safety of Montanans, their homes, and firefighters is the state's number one priority.

"What we will do is continue to work within our means to find the dollars to support that and when we exhaust those efforts we will turn to the legislature for additional support," said Villa.

Villa added they are working with the Department of Natural Resources to fund fire fighting efforts. He said they are dedicated to wild-land fire suppression no matter the cost. With so many fires actively burning in the state many have said the fires wont go out until the snow falls.