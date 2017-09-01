Do hunting rituals really work - KFBB.com News, Sports and Weather

Do hunting rituals really work

By Tarvarious Haywood, Reporter
GREAT FALLS -

Today is the opening day of upland bird season and many hunters have special rituals they do before hitting the woods.
Some people don't bathe the night before in hopes that the game they are after can't smell the soap, others have picky diets like eating what they've harvested the previous year for breakfast but one couple says rituals don't really matter.

Eric and Courtney Cappis are devoted to the outdoors especially bird hunting. 
Courtney said no matter what crazy rituals some may do, the only thing that really matters is you're spending time in the great outdoors.
While the Cappis family don't believe in rituals they do believe in giving each other a hard time, especially when it comes to a bad shot.

Courtney said even though every hunt might not be successful even on opening day, just being out in the field brings life to her and her husband.
Courtney surprised her husband  that they will be adding a brand new addition to the family with a baby on the way. 

