Do hunting rituals really work

Police say a Great Falls man is accused of having sexual intercourse without consent with a seven year-old girl over a period of several months.
It's now been three months since the family of Ashley Loring HeavyRunner has had any contact with her. There has been reported sightings, but she still remains missing. We actually first saw this case come across our Twitter feed with the hashtag MMIW which stands for missing and murdered indigenous women.
We are receiving reports of a wildfire burning just east of Cascade. The fire first came over scanner traffic around 8:30 P.M. In the initial call for aid, dispatchers reported the fire was burning about five acres. Since that call, multiple volunteer fire departments from throughout the area were called, including the Ulm Volunteer Fire Department, Gore Hill Volunteer Fire Department, and Cascade Volunteer Fire Department. It is unclear at this time if each department responde...
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah - A Utah nurse who was handcuffed and dragged from her job after she refused to allow a blood draw on an unconscious patient says she's accepting apologies from the Salt Lake City mayor and police chief. Alex Wubbels said in a statement Friday that felt the personal apologies were sincere.
The construction near the 500 block of Central Avenue, which began last week, has been causing some problems for business owners. “Well the progress was good at first, you know they worked for two days, got half of the project done. And then ended up parking all their equipment there for nine or ten days and doing nothing” says Matthew Schubarth.” United Materials, the company behind the construction, wouldn’t go on camera, but assured me the period of n...
For months the FBI had said there was no person of interest in the case and they were continuing to wait on lab results before they could finalize their report. Today those lab results are concluding her death was caused by a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Here is the official press release from the FBI: FBI Concludes Investigation into Death of Rita Maze "The FBI has concluded its investigation into the death of Rita Maze. Based on the evidence gathered, analyzed an...
Billings Police say a house fire early Thursday morning has sent one woman to the hospital.
Flathead County Sheriff Chuck Curry is asking for help in finding a missing woman.
Helena, MT - A recreationalist was bitten this last week by a bat that has tested positive for rabies. Lewis and Clark Public Health (LCPH) has issued a reminder of the risk of possible rabies exposures from bats.
