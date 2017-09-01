After school program aims to help parents

The first week of school was off to a busy start and most of you are trying to get back into the groove of things.

Parents as well as kids are all over the place, but we found there are some after school programs to help your kids blow off some of those after school jitters.

The Boys and Girls Club of Cascade County is offering their after-school program which aims to help students with their homework all while giving parents a little extra time to settle down.

Representatives at the club said its important the community works together to give parents the extra help they need after school. They also say this is to give parents who aren't familiar with their kids homework to get the help that they need.

Kids will also be given a small lunch during the program.

For those parents who need help getting there kids to the club there is also a transportation service.

There is a membership fee of $20 dollars associated with program

To sign up call the Boys and Girls Club of Cascade County at (406) 761-1330