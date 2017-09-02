9/1 Friday Night Football Frenzy Highlights & Scores

High school football highlights and scores from the Friday Night Frenzy Football show:

PREP FOOTBALL

Arlee 50, Twin Bridges 8

Belgrade 31, Livingston 16

Belt 36, Centerville 28

Bigfork 46, Anaconda 7

Billings Senior 43, Helena 19

Browning 62, Stevensville 20

Butte Central 39, Ronan 7

Cascade 48, Box Elder 8

Charlo 52, Clark Fork 14

Chinook 18, Chester-Joplin-Inverness 16

Choteau 48, Simms 8

Circle 56, Culbertson 16

Colstrip 20, Big Timber 6

Columbia Falls 23, Hamilton 20

Corvallis 35, Libby 7

Dillon 21, Polson 7

Ennis 56, Broadview-Lavina 12

Eureka 49, Conrad 14

Fairfield 41, Deer Lodge 6

Fairview 74, Lodge Grass 2

Flint Creek def. Hot Springs, forfeit

Florence 28, Salmon, Idaho 14

Forsyth 72, Plentywood 10

Frenchtown 35, Whitefish 3

Glasgow/Hinsdale/Nashua def. Poplar, forfeit

Glendive 28, Hardin 0

Great Falls 29, Billings Skyview 20

Great Falls Russell 21, Kalispell Glacier 14

Helena Capital 30, Kalispell Flathead 24

Jefferson (Boulder) 18, Shepherd 14

Lewistown (Fergus) 39, Havre 12

Malta-Whitewater-Saco 41, Roundup 14

Manhattan 24, Huntley Project 13

Missoula Big Sky 44, Missoula Sentinel 40

Missoula Loyola 9, Shelby 0

Mon-Dak 48, Bridger 47

Park City 20, Harlowton 12

Savage 32, Ekalaka 12

Scobey-Opheim 94, Lame Deer 0

Sheridan 45, Augusta 6

Sidney 28, Billings Central 19

Thompson Falls 19, Cut Bank 13

Townsend 35, Red Lodge 7

White Sulphur Springs 64, Reed Point-Rapelje 24

Whitehall 54, Glasgow/Hinsdale/Nashua 0

Wolf Point 50, Harlem 8