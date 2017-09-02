9/1 Friday Night Football Frenzy Highlights & Scores

High school football highlights and scores from the Friday Night Frenzy Football show:
PREP FOOTBALL
Arlee 50, Twin Bridges 8
Belgrade 31, Livingston 16
Belt 36, Centerville 28
Bigfork 46, Anaconda 7
Billings Senior 43, Helena 19
Browning 62, Stevensville 20
Butte Central 39, Ronan 7
Cascade 48, Box Elder 8
Charlo 52, Clark Fork 14
Chinook 18, Chester-Joplin-Inverness 16
Choteau 48, Simms 8
Circle 56, Culbertson 16
Colstrip 20, Big Timber 6
Columbia Falls 23, Hamilton 20
Corvallis 35, Libby 7
Dillon 21, Polson 7
Ennis 56, Broadview-Lavina 12
Eureka 49, Conrad 14
Fairfield 41, Deer Lodge 6
Fairview 74, Lodge Grass 2
Flint Creek def. Hot Springs, forfeit
Florence 28, Salmon, Idaho 14
Forsyth 72, Plentywood 10
Frenchtown 35, Whitefish 3
Glasgow/Hinsdale/Nashua def. Poplar, forfeit
Glendive 28, Hardin 0
Great Falls 29, Billings Skyview 20
Great Falls Russell 21, Kalispell Glacier 14
Helena Capital 30, Kalispell Flathead 24
Jefferson (Boulder) 18, Shepherd 14
Lewistown (Fergus) 39, Havre 12
Malta-Whitewater-Saco 41, Roundup 14
Manhattan 24, Huntley Project 13
Missoula Big Sky 44, Missoula Sentinel 40
Missoula Loyola 9, Shelby 0
Mon-Dak 48, Bridger 47
Park City 20, Harlowton 12
Savage 32, Ekalaka 12
Scobey-Opheim 94, Lame Deer 0
Sheridan 45, Augusta 6
Sidney 28, Billings Central 19
Thompson Falls 19, Cut Bank 13
Townsend 35, Red Lodge 7
White Sulphur Springs 64, Reed Point-Rapelje 24
Whitehall 54, Glasgow/Hinsdale/Nashua 0
Wolf Point 50, Harlem 8