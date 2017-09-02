Fire destroys structure just south of Great Falls

Last week, we told you about a medical marijuana dispensary that's hitting a road block in Choteau. Since the story aired, we've had quite a few people reach out to us saying they're happy the dispensary, at least for now, is not going up in their town. They say the dispensary will have no bearing on economic growth in Choteau. According to Chris Hindoien, a citizen of Choteau, Teton county has a total population of 6004 people and about 40 are card holders for medical marijuan...