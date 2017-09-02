Gun dogs from all over the country come to show off their skills

National Shoot To Retrieve Association kicked off their annual dog trials on Saturday.

Dogs have 20 minutes to point and retrieve as many chukars as they can but it's not that simple, there is a long list of rules.

Paige Lee, a participant from South Carolina has been coming for over 10 years and said, although he is from the South Carolina, Montana has some of the best hunting in the country.

The trials will last until Monday and according to the president of the association, even though prizes are given to the to top scorers bragging rights are usually the grand prize.