Saving Hope The Horse

Saving Hope The Horse

A horse named Hope, she was recovered with several other horses back in march. Now her rescuer is raising the funds needed for a surgery which will save her life

Hope was neglected and left out in a 100 acre field. her rescuer said if she had proper care when she was young, she wouldn’t have the bent front leg she has today.

    

Now she needs surgery that could cost upwards of eight thousand dollars. Her rescuer is having a yard sale to help with the costs, and she says once she gets her surgery she will be a symbol for everybody.

“She will be able to ride, simple western pleasure riding, trail riding, and be a symbol of hope for people with disabilities, and people struggling to overcome challenges. A lot of people can see if this little horse can do it, I can do it” says Angie Lynn.

Numerous people have came to donate items, others have bought items and donated as well, and others have even drove upwards of 100 miles to donate whatever money they have.

The yard sale is at 63 East Country Lane and will be open tomorrow starting at 8 a.m.

For anyone who can't make it to the yard sale you can donate money at any Wells Fargo bank under the account save hope the horse.

