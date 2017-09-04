Saving Hope The Horse

It's now been three months since the family of Ashley Loring HeavyRunner has had any contact with her. There has been reported sightings, but she still remains missing. We actually first saw this case come across our Twitter feed with the hashtag MMIW which stands for missing and murdered indigenous women.
Police say a Great Falls man is accused of having sexual intercourse without consent with a seven year-old girl over a period of several months.
The meeting for Hill County will be today at 4 p.m. at the Havre High School.
In this month’s installment of “The New Frontier” we meet Doctor Diane Lund, at the University of Providence, formerly the University of Great Falls, and hear about a system called “aquaponics.” And this system could change the way we grow some of our most basic food staples thanks to a few fish. Let's start from the beginning, though... For Dr. Lund, the discussion about climate change is more about sustainability than anything else. And at the ...
For months the FBI had said there was no person of interest in the case and they were continuing to wait on lab results before they could finalize their report. Today those lab results are concluding her death was caused by a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Here is the official press release from the FBI: FBI Concludes Investigation into Death of Rita Maze "The FBI has concluded its investigation into the death of Rita Maze. Based on the evidence gathered, analyzed an...
Billings Police say a house fire early Thursday morning has sent one woman to the hospital.
Flathead County Sheriff Chuck Curry is asking for help in finding a missing woman.
Helena, MT - A recreationalist was bitten this last week by a bat that has tested positive for rabies. Lewis and Clark Public Health (LCPH) has issued a reminder of the risk of possible rabies exposures from bats.
