Alice Creek Fire now 17,480 acres

A press release from Alice Creek Fire Information says that the fire has gained another 5,887 acres, making the fire size 17,480 acres total.

This growth caused the Lewis & Clark County Sheriff to issue evacuation orders for the Landers Fork and Elk Trail Subdivisions last last night and a road block was put in place at Cooper Creek and Highway 200. Highway 200 is currently open, according to the press release. It also says Alice Creek Basin and Tom's Gulch were evacuated.

According to https://inciweb.nwcg.gov the fire is now 5% contained.

A community meeting to receive an update on the fire will take place tonight at 6 p.m. at the Augusta School.