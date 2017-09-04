Governor Bullock statement on fire conditions

Montana - Governor Bullock has released a statement on the fire conditions in Montana saying, "We are facing a very challenging and unprecedented fire season in Montana and throughout the West. Lisa and my thoughts and prayers are with our neighbors whose homes and businesses are being affected, and with the brave men and women who are doing an incredible job protecting Montanans fighting these fires."

Bullock goes on to state, "The reality is Montana is in a severe drought and the conditions are ripe for continued severe fires throughout September. Local, state and federal partners are working together to ensure we are and will continue to use every available resource to fight these fires."

He says, "This has been a long and incredibly difficult fire season and conditions this week will continue to be challenging. Everyone - residents, visitors, volunteers - must continue to stay safe, stay informed, and continue to support our firefighters, our communities, and businesses impacted by fires."

Bullock recently declared Montana in a state of fire disaster which, according to his press release, allows him to mobilize additional state resources and the Montana National Guard to combat fires.