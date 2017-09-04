Alice Creek fire updates

The Alice creek fire has grown to well over 17,000.

The fire is five percent contained and even with the cooler temperatures last night. Because of windy conditions the fire actually grew by nearly 6,000 acres overnight.

According to a press release the cold front pushed the fire west and to the south.

Alice Creek Basin and the Tom's Gulch area was also evacuated Sunday night. The Lewis and Clark Sheriff's Department reopened Highway 200 at the intersection of 287 and 279 which allows folks to travel through Rogers pass.

"It was closed yesterday due to fire activity that came pretty close to the road and there was some fire traffic moving along that road that they want to definitely keep safe and keep people out of there so they had easier access," said Corinne Wetzel, Public Information Officer.

A Red Cross Shelter is on standby at the Wolf Creek Elementary School. Because of the wind, the fire continued to spread toward the south. Wetzel said, this fire could burn for the foreseeable future and expects it won't be fully extinguished until mother nature gives us some snow.

There is a community information meeting Monday night at six in Augusta at the Augusta school.