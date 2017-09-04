Crews making ground on East Fork Fire

Crews are making some headway on fires burning near Rocky Boy.

Fire fighters were concerned about this cold front coming through the area and the winds it could have brought. Luckily, those high winds never came through giving the firefighters a chance to gain some ground on this blaze.

The fire remains at roughly 21,000 acres and believe it or not, they have it about 40 percent contained. Much more than what it was about a day ago. A lot of the fire is boxed in by roads and the containment lines crews have made. Now, they are working to hit the hot spots while the weather cooperates.

“Fire fighter efforts are going very well. In large part due to the extraordinary cooperation between county, tribal, and volunteer resources on this fire” says Martin.

The extraordinary cooperation Balukas is talking about is between the Rocky Boy Reservation, Hill, and Blaine counties. With national resources stretched to the max to fight Montanan fires, it's the locals that have helped to get this blaze under control.