Celebrate Oktoberfest with Cut Bank Trails

Join the residents of Cut Bank for the 3rd Annual Oktoberfest, taking place on Saturday, September 16th from 6:00 PM to midnight.

Proceeds from the event will go towards the Cut Bank Trails organization, which is working to build a complete trail system around the town of Cut Bank. Organizer Rachel Brown says the trail is about a third of the way complete, and thanks to a new grant, they are even closer. But to match the grant, the Organization must raise about $85,000—funds that they are hoping to raise thanks to Oktoberfest, which is their biggest fundraiser of the year.

Oktoberfest will feature music from Kalispell’s New Wave Time Trippers, an 80’s rock cover bank, a smoked brisket dinner, and lots and lots of beer from Cut Bank Creek Brewery. For more information about the day or the Cut Bank Trails, search Cut Bank Trails Oktoberfest on Facebook.