Fire crew runs into a grizzly

Fire crews try to be prepared for pretty much everything but for one crew on the Liberty Creek fire by Arlee, an unexpected run-in with a grizzly had them running for their truck.

According to Dave Chevalier Liberty fire Public Information Officer, after a fire moved through an area, a repair crew will come in and take over.

They help mother nature get back on her feet by putting debris through a large wood chipper.

This machine is very loud and crews there said that is what attracted the attention of the grizzly bear.

"The guys noticed as they were working a grizzly had come out of just of the forests edge and was doing the typical thing that they do when they dance up and down on their front feet on their front paws sending a message that he was upset about something and being very territorial," said Chevalier.

He said the crew quickly left the area and luckily, no one was hurt. He added the crew was given bear spray just in case of another run in.