Crucifixion Creek Fire information

It's now been three months since the family of Ashley Loring HeavyRunner has had any contact with her. There has been reported sightings, but she still remains missing. We actually first saw this case come across our Twitter feed with the hashtag MMIW which stands for missing and murdered indigenous women.

It's now been three months since the family of Ashley Loring HeavyRunner has had any contact with her. There has been reported sightings, but she still remains missing. We actually first saw this case come across our Twitter feed with the hashtag MMIW which stands for missing and murdered indigenous women.

Police say a Great Falls man is accused of having sexual intercourse without consent with a seven year-old girl over a period of several months.

Police say a Great Falls man is accused of having sexual intercourse without consent with a seven year-old girl over a period of several months.

Governor Bullock has released a statement on the fire conditions in Montana saying, "We are facing a very challenging and unprecedented fire season in Montana and throughout the West. Lisa and my thoughts and prayers are with our neighbors whose homes and businesses are being affected, and with the brave men and women who are doing an incredible job protecting Montanans fighting these fires."

Governor Bullock has released a statement on the fire conditions in Montana saying, "We are facing a very challenging and unprecedented fire season in Montana and throughout the West. Lisa and my thoughts and prayers are with our neighbors whose homes and businesses are being affected, and with the brave men and women who are doing an incredible job protecting Montanans fighting these fires."

ATHOL, Idaho - After a thorough investigation into the fire that closed a portion of Silverwood Theme Park last weekend, investigators with the Timberlake Fire Protection District say it was most likely an improperly discarded cigarette that started the fire.