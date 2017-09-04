Montana wildfires grow close to 1 million acres

According to the Forestry Department and the Department of Natural Resources, this fire season is one of the most active on record in Montana.

Inciweb, the wildfire incident management website, is tracking 43 fires today. Of course, this does not include every fire burning across the state. Matter of fact, the Northern Rockies coordination center says over 1,600 fires have ignited this season.

When you take the information given to us by Inciweb, total acreage burned as of today is over 868,000, and the resources being used to fight not just these wildfires but other fires across the nation, are spread to the max.

Martin Balukas, who spoke with us earlier regarding the east fork fire, says they're making requests that can't be filled.

“The national firefighting situation and the fire fighting situation throughout Montana is extreme. There are very few resources available, so ordinarily an incident management team on a fire would order resources and those orders would be filled, many of those orders are not being filled” says Balukas.

In order to fight these fires properly, the management teams are relying on local resources from county and volunteer fire departments. That being said, despite the governor declaring a state of disaster, Montana Air National Guard firefighters have yet to be activated.