The statewide fire situation getting out of hand

It's now been three months since the family of Ashley Loring HeavyRunner has had any contact with her. There has been reported sightings, but she still remains missing. We actually first saw this case come across our Twitter feed with the hashtag MMIW which stands for missing and murdered indigenous women.
Police say a Great Falls man is accused of having sexual intercourse without consent with a seven year-old girl over a period of several months.
Governor Bullock has released a statement on the fire conditions in Montana saying, "We are facing a very challenging and unprecedented fire season in Montana and throughout the West. Lisa and my thoughts and prayers are with our neighbors whose homes and businesses are being affected, and with the brave men and women who are doing an incredible job protecting Montanans fighting these fires."
A horse named Hope, she was recovered with several other horses back in march. Now her rescuer is raising the funds needed for a surgery which will save her life Hope was neglected and left out in a 100 acre field. her rescuer said if she had proper care when she was young, she wouldn’t have the bent front leg she has today. Now she needs surgery that could cost upwards of eight thousand dollars. Her rescuer is having a yard sale to help with the c...
For months the FBI had said there was no person of interest in the case and they were continuing to wait on lab results before they could finalize their report. Today those lab results are concluding her death was caused by a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Here is the official press release from the FBI: FBI Concludes Investigation into Death of Rita Maze "The FBI has concluded its investigation into the death of Rita Maze. Based on the evidence gathered, analyzed an...
Billings Police say a house fire early Thursday morning has sent one woman to the hospital.
Flathead County Sheriff Chuck Curry is asking for help in finding a missing woman.
Helena, MT - A recreationalist was bitten this last week by a bat that has tested positive for rabies. Lewis and Clark Public Health (LCPH) has issued a reminder of the risk of possible rabies exposures from bats.
