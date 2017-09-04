Coal Production Increasing, Still Lower Than Past

Coal production has increased more than two million tons ahead of where it was this time last year in Montana. But experts suggest there’s still work to be done in gathering the fossil fuel.

The Billings Gazette reports last year was the nation’s lowest production since 1978.

This year’s numbers may be on the rise, but the first seven months of 2017 still trail production in 2015 by about six million tons according to the Montana Coal Council.

Last month we reported the demand is declining for domestic coal, even though it could edge out natural gas this year as a source for electricity nationwide.

Coal accounted for more than 40 percent of the domestic electricity production less than a decade ago. This year it’s expected to make up 31 percent.