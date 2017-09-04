Choteau Volleyball Shows Tenacity at Start of Season

The Choteau volleyball team is looking hot after starting their season with a 3-1 victory over their rivals in Fairfield - despite only having one senior on the squad. Coach Ann Funk says although the Bulldogs have some things to work on as the season progresses, she sees character in her team - which is something that you can't teach. She adds that if they can keep the fierceness and tenacity throughout the season, people can expect a strong squad come state tournament time.

"We're a young team, we're a young squad, and we make a lot of mistakes, but we do a lot of fun things and we have a lot of energy," Coach Funk said. "Every opportunity we can get to be competitive and to make an error and then come back and try to control the next situation, we're just going to get better down the road."