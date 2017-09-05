Update for Alice Creek Fire

The Alice Creek Fire has grown by 3,913 acres and now brings the fire to a total of 21,913 acres. Yesterday, the fire went from 5% contained, back down to 0%. It now encompasses approximately 34 square miles according to a press release sent out by Alice Creek Fire Information.
The press release states firefighters have been constructing, holding and improving the containment line along Wildcat Ridge to Alice Mountain. They are also working on constructing a containment line north from Bedrock Creek where appropriate.
Evacuation orders are still in effect for the Landers Fork, Elk Trail, Elk Meadows/Evergreen Subdivisions, Alice Creek Basin, and Tom's Gulch area. The press release says approximately 90 residents are affected by the evacuation orders and four confirmed structures have been destroyed located at the end of Bedrock Road.
She hopes to raise at least $10,000.
Fire crews try to be prepared for pretty much everything but for one crew on the Liberty Creek fire by Arlee, an unexpected run-in with a grizzly had them running for their truck.
It's now been three months since the family of Ashley Loring HeavyRunner has had any contact with her. There has been reported sightings, but she still remains missing. We actually first saw this case come across our Twitter feed with the hashtag MMIW which stands for missing and murdered indigenous women.
Police say a Great Falls man is accused of having sexual intercourse without consent with a seven year-old girl over a period of several months.
The popular social media platform Instagram has more than 700 million active users, but recently six million of those users have been hacked.
For months the FBI had said there was no person of interest in the case and they were continuing to wait on lab results before they could finalize their report. Today those lab results are concluding her death was caused by a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Here is the official press release from the FBI: FBI Concludes Investigation into Death of Rita Maze "The FBI has concluded its investigation into the death of Rita Maze. Based on the evidence gathered, analyzed an...
Billings Police say a house fire early Thursday morning has sent one woman to the hospital.
Flathead County Sheriff Chuck Curry is asking for help in finding a missing woman.
Helena, MT - A recreationalist was bitten this last week by a bat that has tested positive for rabies. Lewis and Clark Public Health (LCPH) has issued a reminder of the risk of possible rabies exposures from bats.
