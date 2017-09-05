Update for Alice Creek Fire - KFBB.com News, Sports and Weather

Update for Alice Creek Fire

Posted: Updated:

The Alice Creek Fire has grown by 3,913 acres and now brings the fire to a total of 21,913 acres. Yesterday, the fire went from 5% contained, back down to 0%. It now encompasses approximately 34 square miles according to a press release sent out by Alice Creek Fire Information.

The press release states firefighters have been constructing, holding and improving the containment line along Wildcat Ridge to Alice Mountain. They are also working on constructing a containment line north from Bedrock Creek where appropriate.

Evacuation orders are still in effect for the Landers Fork, Elk Trail, Elk Meadows/Evergreen Subdivisions, Alice Creek Basin, and Tom's Gulch area. The press release says approximately 90 residents are affected by the evacuation orders and four confirmed structures have been destroyed located at the end of Bedrock Road.

