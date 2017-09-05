"Discover Your Strengths" with Great Falls SHRM

Join the Great Falls Society for Human Resource Management in it’s “Discover Your Strengths” Workshop, open to all those interested.

According to the organization, “The Strengths Movement is an effort to help individuals understand and focus on using their strengths the majority of time at work. It starts with truly reflecting on what those strengths are and how we live or should live those daily.”

As part of the workshop, participants will take the StrengthsFinder assessment and discover their top five strengths.

To participate, you must register in advance by emailing marlena.halko@clmt.com.

The workshop will take place from 8:00am-noon on Friday, September 15th at Great Falls College MSU. The cost is $55/members, $65/non-members. For more information, head to the SHRM’s website.