Boys and Girl Clubs needs more volunteers to help more children

Imagine that you send your child off to school and then head to work, only to get a phone call from their after school program, who tell you they will not pickup your child that day or any other time over the school year.

That very thing happened to one local family. That will throw a wrench into anyone's day, Rachel Byrne said she got the call at 11:30 a.m. on the first day of school and had to completely rearrange her day.

For the past four years her son has gone to the Boys and Girls Club After School Program as well as their summer program.

It took Rachel by complete surprise to get just hours notice from the club that they were not going to pickup children at Roosevelt this year.

"Kinda left me in a pinch at the last minute I mean school would have got out at 2:55 on a Wednesday and so a couple hour notice and I scrambling to figure things out," said Byrne.

I spoke with Sonya Smith the director of BGC. She said they serve over 1,900 children a year and changes in the transportation is not something new. Everything comes down to the number of students per school who need their services. For example, because they only have two vans that mean's if there's only 1 student at Roosevelt but 25 at two other schools, the pick ups will only happen at those schools.

Smith said as a nonprofit if they had more volunteers and more vans they could get to more students but, unfortunately, until that changes they can only do so much.

Smith said they do try to contact parents by phone, email and text during the two week period before school starts.

Lincoln and Sunnyside schools are the two other schools that will no longer be included in the transportation route.