70 Million dollar budget adopted for Cascade County

The Cascade County Commissioners sat down and took one final look at the 2017, 2018 fiscal budget before making a vote.

The vote to adopt the 70 million dollar budget was unanimous.



Jim Larson, Chairman of the County Commission, said that is good news for tax payers,



Larson said it looks like taxes will be somewhat lower than last year.



This year's budget is just over two and a half percent lower that last years. That comes out to about almost three million dollars less.



He said last year there were two major projects included in the budget for repairs to the Court House roof, and Construction on Fox Farm road.



He said those projects should be completed by the end of the new year.