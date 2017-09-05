Where does your money go if you donate to fire relief?

Donation campaigns have been popping up all over Facebook in an effort to help those affected by these fires, but how do you know your money is going to a legitimate source and you're not being scammed?

We talked to organizations who have been putting together these funds for fire relief, talked to the management teams, and also some people that started their own relief funds.

Anyone can search on the internet and see relief funds for the fires here in Montana, either on Facebook or a go fund me page, but how do you know what your money will be spent towards?

“Often we don't find money as sort of tangible, we like to feel better when we are donating a tangible good, and Money feels in personable. Everyone involved in disaster relief will tell you that money by far is the best way to address a disaster” says Susan Hay Patrick.

Hay Patrick says United Way's donations for the fire relief fund has already put HEPA grade air filters which are used in hospitals in the Lolo Elementary School to combat smokey air. they also helped to supply food to people who are affected by the Rice Ridge Fire near Seeley lake.

For people who still want to donate tangible goods for firefighting efforts, there still is a way.

“Since a lot of times we are working with the volunteer fire departments I would suggest people bring those donations to volunteer fire departments, because they don't have the resources a fire team would” says Kathy Bushnell.

Here is a list of volunteer fire departments aiding in the fight against blazes in just the Helena Lewis and Clark national forest, they are looking for gas, money, non perishable foods, and water. You can bring these items by these local departments to donate.

And even some have taken things into their own hands to raise money by selling products and the proceeds go to different fire relief funds

“I hope that this inspires a lot of people to know that they may not have the ability to fight these fires but they have the ability to help out as much as they can” says Alicia Barrington.

The proceeds from Alicia’s vinyl stickers will go to the East Fork Fire relief and Rice Ridge Fire relief.

Be sure to join KFBB this Thursday as we kick off a donation campaign on our social media sites. We'll be sending your donations to all those effected by Montana’s wildfires.