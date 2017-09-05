Where does your money go if you donate to fire relief? - KFBB.com News, Sports and Weather

Where does your money go if you donate to fire relief?

Posted: Updated:

Donation campaigns have been popping up all over Facebook in an effort to help those affected by these fires, but how do you know your money is going to a legitimate source and you're not being scammed?

We talked to organizations who have been putting together these funds for fire relief, talked to the management teams, and also some people that started their own relief funds.

Anyone can search on the internet and see relief funds for the fires here in Montana, either on Facebook or a go fund me page, but how do you know what your money will be spent towards?

“Often we don't find money as sort of tangible, we like to feel better when we are donating a tangible good, and Money feels in personable. Everyone involved in disaster relief will tell you that money by far is the best way to address a disaster” says Susan Hay Patrick.

Hay Patrick says United Way's donations for the fire relief fund has already put HEPA grade air filters which are used in hospitals in the Lolo Elementary School to combat smokey air. they also helped to supply food to people who are affected by the Rice Ridge Fire near Seeley lake.

For people who still want to donate tangible goods for firefighting efforts, there still is a way.

“Since a lot of times we are working with the volunteer fire departments I would suggest people bring those donations to volunteer fire departments, because they don't have the resources a fire team would” says Kathy Bushnell.

Here is a list of volunteer fire departments aiding in the fight against blazes in just the Helena Lewis and Clark national forest, they are looking for gas, money, non perishable foods, and water. You can bring these items by these local departments to donate.

And even some have taken things into their own hands to raise money by selling products and the proceeds go to different fire relief funds

“I hope that this inspires a lot of people to know that they may not have the ability to fight these fires but they have the ability to help out as much as they can” says Alicia Barrington.

The proceeds from Alicia’s vinyl stickers will go to the East Fork Fire relief and Rice Ridge Fire relief.

Be sure to join KFBB this Thursday as we kick off a donation campaign on our social media sites.  We'll be sending your donations to all those effected by Montana’s wildfires.

  • Most Popular

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • #MontanaStrong: Havre woman raises thousands for fire relief

    #MontanaStrong: Havre woman raises thousands for fire relief

    Tuesday, September 5 2017 8:54 AM EDT2017-09-05 12:54:23 GMT

    She hopes to raise at least $10,000. 

    She hopes to raise at least $10,000. 

  • Fire crew runs into a grizzly

    Fire crew runs into a grizzly

    Monday, September 4 2017 7:56 PM EDT2017-09-04 23:56:18 GMT

    Fire crews try to be prepared for pretty much everything but for one crew on the Liberty Creek fire by Arlee, an unexpected run-in with a grizzly had them running for their truck.

    Fire crews try to be prepared for pretty much everything but for one crew on the Liberty Creek fire by Arlee, an unexpected run-in with a grizzly had them running for their truck.

  • Blackfoot woman still missing after 3 months

    Blackfoot woman still missing after 3 months

    Thursday, August 31 2017 9:23 PM EDT2017-09-01 01:23:25 GMT

    It's now been three months since the family of Ashley Loring HeavyRunner has had any contact with her. There has been reported sightings, but she still remains missing. We actually first saw this case come across our Twitter feed with the hashtag MMIW which stands for missing and murdered indigenous women. 

    It's now been three months since the family of Ashley Loring HeavyRunner has had any contact with her. There has been reported sightings, but she still remains missing. We actually first saw this case come across our Twitter feed with the hashtag MMIW which stands for missing and murdered indigenous women. 

  • Two 10 year-olds report sexual assault by family friend

    Two 10 year-olds report sexual assault by family friend

    Tuesday, September 5 2017 8:36 PM EDT2017-09-06 00:36:40 GMT

    On September 3, 2017, Great Falls Police Department officers responded to a report of a sexual offense involving two 10-year-old girls and a 67 year-old man at a local hotel swimming pool. 

    On September 3, 2017, Great Falls Police Department officers responded to a report of a sexual offense involving two 10-year-old girls and a 67 year-old man at a local hotel swimming pool. 

  • Grizzly bear mauls bow hunter in southwestern Montana

    Grizzly bear mauls bow hunter in southwestern Montana

    Tuesday, September 5 2017 6:50 PM EDT2017-09-05 22:50:25 GMT

    HELENA, Mont. (AP) - A grizzly bear mauled a bow hunter in southwestern Montana, slashing a 16-inch cut in his head that required 90 stitches to close. Tom Sommer said he and a hunting partner startled a bear feeding on an elk carcass Monday morning.

    HELENA, Mont. (AP) - A grizzly bear mauled a bow hunter in southwestern Montana, slashing a 16-inch cut in his head that required 90 stitches to close. Tom Sommer said he and a hunting partner startled a bear feeding on an elk carcass Monday morning.

  • NewsMore>>

  • FBI concludes investigation into Rita Maze's death; self-inflicted gunshot wound

    FBI concludes investigation into Rita Maze's death; self-inflicted gunshot wound

    Thursday, August 31 2017 1:42 PM EDT2017-08-31 17:42:46 GMT

    For months the FBI had said there was no person of interest in the case and they were continuing to wait on lab results before they could finalize their report. Today those lab results are concluding her death was caused by a self-inflicted gunshot wound.  Here is the official press release from the FBI: FBI Concludes Investigation into Death of Rita Maze "The FBI has concluded its investigation into the death of Rita Maze.  Based on the evidence gathered, analyzed an...

    For months the FBI had said there was no person of interest in the case and they were continuing to wait on lab results before they could finalize their report. Today those lab results are concluding her death was caused by a self-inflicted gunshot wound.  Here is the official press release from the FBI: FBI Concludes Investigation into Death of Rita Maze "The FBI has concluded its investigation into the death of Rita Maze.  Based on the evidence gathered, analyzed an...

  • House fire in Billings sends one woman to hospital

    House fire in Billings sends one woman to hospital

    Thursday, August 31 2017 8:31 AM EDT2017-08-31 12:31:08 GMT

    Billings Police say a house fire early Thursday morning has sent one woman to the hospital. 

    Billings Police say a house fire early Thursday morning has sent one woman to the hospital. 

  • Flathead County Sheriff's Office says missing woman has been found safe

    Flathead County Sheriff's Office says missing woman has been found safe

    Sunday, August 27 2017 12:09 AM EDT2017-08-27 04:09:19 GMT

    Flathead County Sheriff Chuck Curry is asking for help in finding a missing woman. 

    Flathead County Sheriff Chuck Curry is asking for help in finding a missing woman. 

  • Seven rabid bats identified in Montana

    Seven rabid bats identified in Montana

    Friday, August 25 2017 12:15 PM EDT2017-08-25 16:15:57 GMT

    Helena, MT - A recreationalist was bitten this last week by a bat that has tested positive for rabies. Lewis and Clark Public Health (LCPH) has issued a reminder of the risk of possible rabies exposures from bats.

    Helena, MT - A recreationalist was bitten this last week by a bat that has tested positive for rabies. Lewis and Clark Public Health (LCPH) has issued a reminder of the risk of possible rabies exposures from bats.