Governor Bullock deploys National Guard to aid firefighting

Since mid June, Governor Steve Bullock has declared three emergencies and three disasters surrounding the drought and fires this summer. He says we are facing an unprecedented fire season, affecting many Montanans.

With the latest declaration of disaster the Governor can now mobilize additional National Guard resources normally we wouldn’t be granted, and a lot of the assets are coming from Fort Harrison. Governor Bullock says now this is a fight from a state and federal level.

“Montana has the highest priority fires in the nation right now. We have over 5,000 personnel righting these fires. I've deployed over 500 nation guardsmen and women, they're deployed as of today” says Governor Bullock.

Governor Bullock tells us the guardsmen and women were deployed to help with security, doing some of the air attacks, and training more fire fighters to battle the blazes

  #MontanaStrong: Havre woman raises thousands for fire relief

    Tuesday, September 5 2017

    She hopes to raise at least $10,000. 

  Fire crew runs into a grizzly

    Monday, September 4 2017

    Fire crews try to be prepared for pretty much everything but for one crew on the Liberty Creek fire by Arlee, an unexpected run-in with a grizzly had them running for their truck.

  Blackfoot woman still missing after 3 months

    Thursday, August 31 2017

    It's now been three months since the family of Ashley Loring HeavyRunner has had any contact with her. There has been reported sightings, but she still remains missing. We actually first saw this case come across our Twitter feed with the hashtag MMIW which stands for missing and murdered indigenous women. 

  Two 10 year-olds report sexual assault by family friend

    Tuesday, September 5 2017

    On September 3, 2017, Great Falls Police Department officers responded to a report of a sexual offense involving two 10-year-old girls and a 67 year-old man at a local hotel swimming pool. 

  Grizzly bear mauls bow hunter in southwestern Montana

    Tuesday, September 5 2017

    HELENA, Mont. (AP) - A grizzly bear mauled a bow hunter in southwestern Montana, slashing a 16-inch cut in his head that required 90 stitches to close. Tom Sommer said he and a hunting partner startled a bear feeding on an elk carcass Monday morning.

  FBI concludes investigation into Rita Maze's death; self-inflicted gunshot wound

    Thursday, August 31 2017

    For months the FBI had said there was no person of interest in the case and they were continuing to wait on lab results before they could finalize their report. Today those lab results are concluding her death was caused by a self-inflicted gunshot wound.  Here is the official press release from the FBI: FBI Concludes Investigation into Death of Rita Maze "The FBI has concluded its investigation into the death of Rita Maze.  Based on the evidence gathered, analyzed an...

  House fire in Billings sends one woman to hospital

    Thursday, August 31 2017

    Billings Police say a house fire early Thursday morning has sent one woman to the hospital. 

  Flathead County Sheriff's Office says missing woman has been found safe

    Sunday, August 27 2017

    Flathead County Sheriff Chuck Curry is asking for help in finding a missing woman. 

  Seven rabid bats identified in Montana

    Friday, August 25 2017

    Helena, MT - A recreationalist was bitten this last week by a bat that has tested positive for rabies. Lewis and Clark Public Health (LCPH) has issued a reminder of the risk of possible rabies exposures from bats.

