Governor Bullock deploys National Guard to aid firefighting

Since mid June, Governor Steve Bullock has declared three emergencies and three disasters surrounding the drought and fires this summer. He says we are facing an unprecedented fire season, affecting many Montanans.

With the latest declaration of disaster the Governor can now mobilize additional National Guard resources normally we wouldn’t be granted, and a lot of the assets are coming from Fort Harrison. Governor Bullock says now this is a fight from a state and federal level.

“Montana has the highest priority fires in the nation right now. We have over 5,000 personnel righting these fires. I've deployed over 500 nation guardsmen and women, they're deployed as of today” says Governor Bullock.

Governor Bullock tells us the guardsmen and women were deployed to help with security, doing some of the air attacks, and training more fire fighters to battle the blazes