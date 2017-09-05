Two 10 year-olds report sexual assault by family friend

Great Falls, MT - On Sunday, a man was charged with two counts of Sexual Assault after he allegedly put his hand down children's bathing suits.

A mother called 9-1-1- when her 10 year-old daughter and niece told her that a family friend, Robert Gonzalez, tried to stick his hand in her swim suit bottoms and asked her if it was okay to touch her. The police report said he did not actually make sexual physical contact with her but he attempted to.

The second 10 year-old girl told GFPD Gonzalez inappropriately touched her private parts outside of her bathing suit, and asked her to get naked the day before in his hotel room.

A third juvenile told police they witnessed Gonzalez place his hands down the back of the two girls' bathing suits. Police say all juvenile interviews were conducted out of the presence of the other juveniles and their statements were consistent with the other account of the events.

Officers spoke with Robert Gonzalez, who admitted to being at the pool with the three kids. The police report says Gonzalez admitted that he could have asked one of the girls to get naked as a joke or possibly due to a "mental episode" that he didn't remember because he has not been taking his medication, which he says makes him have "forgettable moments." Gonzales also admitted to officers that he had touched one of the girl's breast, but only as an accident when he slipped on the pool floor.

Robert Gonzalez has an indecent exposure charge in 1996 for showing his genitals to a 13-year-old girl, which he told officers about during his interview.

He also has a prior felony from 1972.

Gonzalez is being charged with two counts of Sexual Assault, a felony.

The State has requested bond in the amount of $50,000.