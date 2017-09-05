New Emergency Text System available as fires continue to spread

The Alice Creek fire grew another 4,000 acres last Monday night and containment levels are back down to zero percent.

Calm winds and cooler temperatures did help firefighters make progress on constructing lines and start getting a containment line on the west side of highway 200.

The Alice Creek fire remains at zero percent contained, as of 2 pm Tuesday afternoon air tankers were dropping retardant along Fall Creek Ridge to slow the fires progress.

Total acreage burned so far is almost 22,000 acres, fire managers are working with local landowners in the area to help gain ground on the fire.

Landowners are helping to support air operations and even construct their own lines on their land.

Evacuation orders remain in effect for multiple areas near Lincoln including the Landers Fork, Elk Trail, Elk Meadow/Evergreen subdivision as well as the Alice Creek Basin and Toms Gulch areas.

Lewis and Clark county is pointing people to a new web service that will give them emergency notifications via text. it's called smart 9-1-1.



It's a free nationwide program you can sign up for detail out the information in your household.

Thing like how many people live in your home, do you have pets, and even what medications you're taking or allergic too.

This information automatically shows up when you dial 9-1-1 so dispatchers have information from the get go.

Smart 9-1-1 works in a reverse manner to alert residents of emergencies, like evacuations in their area as well.

