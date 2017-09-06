Teaming Up: Tuffy's Sunset Inn & Tenacious Dames

Helping people in need.

It's something people and businesses in Great Falls and the surrounding areas pride themselves in.

This Saturday is another example of the community working together to raise money for a good cause, when Tuffy's Sunset Inn teams up with the Tenacious Dames of Great Falls for an end of Summer fundraiser and celebration.

Tenacious Dames of Great Falls Vice President Tina Bundtrock and Tuffy's Manager Jim Bryant had worked together in the past, so when they decided to collaborate again, their next move was choosing a charity in the area.

"Our motto at dames is women helping women," Tenacious Dames of Great Falls Vice President Tina Bundtrock said. "So we chose the Cameron Family Center. And the Cameron Family Center is a part of the Great Falls Rescue Mission that only serves women and children."

Bundtruck says 100 percent of the money raised this weekend will go to the 181 families in need at the center.

The poker run starts at 10 a.m. on Saturday at Tuffy's. Then it's kickstands up at 11 a.m before the Dames and whoever else would like to join ride out a noon for their second to last poker run of the year.

They'll ride to Brady, Power, Choteau, Fairfield and back to Tuffy's around 4 p.m. where the fundraising will continue with a silent auction, 50/50 raffle, BBQ dinner and live DJ.

