Helena Girls Soccer Looks Strong Again

Helena High girls soccer has yet to lose a match during this young 2017 season.

Head coach Mike Meloy said the Lady Bengals are looking to make the Class AA state tournament for the tenth straight time. That stretch includes the last five AA Western Conference regular season titles and the 2015 state championship. He said Helena High's success comes from focusing on the fundamentals.

“If you can’t make or complete pass or receive a pass and do something with it after you receive it you’re not going to be effective on the soccer pitch. So we just concentrate on that and then we try to put those skills together with some understanding of making sure that everybody knows where everybody is and is talking to one another and we stress that as well and that seems to be the difference,” said Lady Bengals head coach Mike Meloy.

The Lady Bengals have their first crosstown rivalry clash of the season at the Capital Lady Bruins on Saturday, September 9th at 2:30 p.m.