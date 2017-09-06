Helena Boys Soccer Always in AA Mix

The Helena High boys have taken back-to-back Class AA state champion Missoula Hellgate to the limit at the state tournament each of the past two years.

The Bengals have not lost yet this season. They were the 2015 runner-up and 2016 fourth-place finisher. Head coach Carl Straub says senior leadership helps the program play some of their best soccer down the stretch each year.

“The turnover’s always a difficult thing to manage. But we have a really good tradition of our seniors stepping up and filling positions that previous seniors left and last year we lost a lot of great players but these players are really stepping up and playing really, really well. We really work on being a family and playing with class and, most of all, playing with passion,” said Bengals head coach Carl Straub.

“I think we’re developing pretty well. We started out with a win and a tie in the jamboree and then a win against Flathead and a tie against Glacier and we’re just coming together strong,” said senior center-back Dawson Tedesco.

The Bengals play their first crosstown rivalry match at the Capital Bruins on Saturday, September 9th at 4:30 p.m.