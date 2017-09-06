Does wearing smoke masks help?

A man was charged with aggravated assault after he admitted to police that he repeatedly punched, elbowed, and kneed an unconscious man in the face, leaving him with a brain injury and fighting for his life.
She hopes to raise at least $10,000.
It's now been three months since the family of Ashley Loring HeavyRunner has had any contact with her. There has been reported sightings, but she still remains missing. We actually first saw this case come across our Twitter feed with the hashtag MMIW which stands for missing and murdered indigenous women.
HELENA, Mont. (AP) - A grizzly bear mauled a bow hunter in southwestern Montana, slashing a 16-inch cut in his head that required 90 stitches to close. Tom Sommer said he and a hunting partner startled a bear feeding on an elk carcass Monday morning.
Join the YWCA of Great Falls for the 25th Annual “Empty Bowls” Fundraiser! Organizers Jennifer Fritz and Sandi Filipowicz say last year, the event raised about $9,000 for the YWCA and Mercy Home. In fact, turnout has gotten so large over the past few years, the event is now going to be in a new location and at a new time to cater to those growing numbers. This year’s fundraiser will take place on Saturday, Sept. 23rd from 11:00am-1:00pm at Great Falls College MSU. ...
For months the FBI had said there was no person of interest in the case and they were continuing to wait on lab results before they could finalize their report. Today those lab results are concluding her death was caused by a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Here is the official press release from the FBI: FBI Concludes Investigation into Death of Rita Maze "The FBI has concluded its investigation into the death of Rita Maze. Based on the evidence gathered, analyzed an...
Billings Police say a house fire early Thursday morning has sent one woman to the hospital.
Flathead County Sheriff Chuck Curry is asking for help in finding a missing woman.
Helena, MT - A recreationalist was bitten this last week by a bat that has tested positive for rabies. Lewis and Clark Public Health (LCPH) has issued a reminder of the risk of possible rabies exposures from bats.
