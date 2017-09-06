YWCA "Empty Bowls" Fundraiser moves to new location

Join the YWCA of Great Falls for the 25th Annual “Empty Bowls” Fundraiser!

Organizers Jennifer Fritz and Sandi Filipowicz say last year, the event raised about $9,000 for the YWCA and Mercy Home. In fact, turnout has gotten so large over the past few years, the event is now going to be in a new location and at a new time to cater to those growing numbers.

This year’s fundraiser will take place on Saturday, Sept. 23rd from 11:00am-1:00pm at Great Falls College MSU. There will be a number of different soups to choose from, and of course, countless handmade bowls to pick out and take home. Tickets are $25/person. You can purchase those tickets in advance by stopping by the YWCA or calling, at 452-1315.

For more information about the event or the YWCA, visit their website.