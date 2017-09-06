Some tips to not cause a wild land fire and protect your home

Commissioner Weber had loads of tips for people to help not cause a fire. With such dry conditions, a simple spark is all it takes.

With bow hunting season started many people are taking their atv's to reach some of their favorite spots. Commissioner Weber recommends only using gravel paths at this time. The atv's hot exhaust alone is enough to actually start a wild land fire. Even a simple task like towing a trailer could start a blaze.

“Make sure your tow chain is up and not dragging on the ground. We have seen fires, not this year but in previous years where someone has caused fires all down a highway for a 3 to 4 mile stretch because it is sparking on the asphalt as it's going down” says Jane Weber.

Weber also recommends keeping your lawns well watered, make sure you have a space between your home and vegetation in landscaping, and keep piles of fire wood away from your home.

Some other tips are making sure you are not barbequing on a wooden deck or near any vegetation, no burning of any kind even in a fire pit, and even when mowing your lawn, watch out for rocks which could spark off the mower blades.