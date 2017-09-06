University of Providence Unveils New Court; Teams Already Benefiting

Per University of Providence Athletics:

Over the course of the summer, the university did more work to the McLaughlin Center Gym than at any other single time since the building was constructed in 1965.

Among the biggest changes was a complete repainting of the gym floor. UP worked with Steve Lalum of High Performance Floors who took the floor down to the bare wood and started from scratch on a new look. The athletic department’s communications office also worked with Cleveland based artist Emma Baugher to create a unique artwork court design.

The design drew inspiration from the Big Belt and Little Belt mountain ranges that bookend the city of Great Falls. It started with hand sketches and ended with Lalum’s crew using a combination of vinyl stencils and painstaking hand staining to create a bold final product.

Another big change for those who have frequented the McLaughlin Center in past years will be a new layout. No longer will the scorer’s tables be located on top of the stage, but instead will be moved to the bleacher side of the court along with the team benches.

Other changes and improvements to the gym include a complete repainting of the all the walls, the ceiling, and the bleachers, new scorer’s tables, new pads cover the front of the stage, rebranding scoreboards, rebranded padding on the ends of the court, and new wall graphics throughout the gym.

Two improvements that aren’t directly related to the rebranding, will be as noticeable and welcome as any other changes for past visitors. The first of those two improvements is newly installed air conditioning in the gym. The second is new, brighter lights. Both upgrades will help provide a safer environment for student-athletes and a more comfortable experience for fans. More additions and changes, including a new videoboard, will be added in the coming weeks.