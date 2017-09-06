Capital Girls Soccer Looking For Return to State Title Game

The Capital High Lady Bruins were the runner-up last season after making the Class AA state tournament in 2015 as well.

Third-year head coach Lindsey Gilstrap says Capital is fielding a mix of veterans and young players and she has high hopes that they will be a strong team again this year.

“I'd like to start out a little bit stronger than we did. Last year we were a little slow to start and kind of did some evaluating and adapted and really brought some team chemistry together to create a great end-of-the-season run and we'd like to carry forth that momentum this year," said head coach Lindsey Gilstrap.

"I'd say communicating pretty well like saying 'oh you need to mark this person or you need to shift right and just working as a team and learning that we need to take these steps together," said senior goalkeeper Tanlee Pipinich.