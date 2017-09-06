Capital Boys Soccer Looking to End Postseason Drought

Capital High boys soccer is looking to return to the Class AA state tournament for the first time since being the 2010 runner-up.

Third-year head coach Paul Patterson says the Bruins lost ten seniors from last year’s roster. He expects the 2017 squad to have their growing pains but says they are learning to play their own style.

“We like to possess a little bit more and not just hit every ball over the top and send racehorses down to get it. We want to attack that way, try to control the tempo, try to be a little less direct,” said head coach Paul Patterson.

“Sophomore year we had a lot of seniors and this year we’re a younger team. So that’s been a little bit of a challenge but I think we’re very talented,” said junior striker Connor Bartleson.

“I’m personally new to the team and I think what I’ve seen so far is really special and I think that we’ll move on, even into next year, and I think we’ll be a really solid team,” said junior center midfielder Jonah Bibeau.