Man charged with Kidnapping, Assault, and Robbery after a woman was found covered in blood

Great Falls, MT - A woman found covered in blood on the bathroom floor told police a man stole her purse, threatened her family, and beat her repeatedly.

Yesterday, Great Falls Police Department responded to a call at a local hotel about a disturbance and when they arrived at the hotel room, they found a woman sitting on the bathroom floor covered in blood. The police report says, the woman identified Michael Echeverria as the man who had beaten her and taken her purse.

Officers observed blood spattered on the bed, floor, walls, and furniture in the room. They also noted a small table had been broken and one of the table legs appeared to have blood on the end of it.

After being transported to the emergency room, the woman told police that she used to be in a relationship with Echeverria, but they have been separated for a while. She said they had gotten into a verbal argument and it turned physical when he pulled her from the bed and hit her repeatedly with his fists. She says that it's also possible he used an object to hit her but she has difficulty remembering.

Witnesses in neighboring hotel rooms told officers they heard violent noises, screaming, profanity, and what sounded like furniture being broken.

The police reported states the officers later learned Echeverria  had made threatening phone calls to the woman's family and she could be heard screaming in the background of the calls.

Michael Christian Echeverria is being charged with Aggravated Assault, Assault With a Weapon, Partner or Family Member Assault, Robbery, and Theft.

The State has requested bond be set at $150,000.

