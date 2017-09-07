Wildland Firefighter Foundation gives directly to firefighters a - KFBB.com News, Sports and Weather

Wildland Firefighter Foundation gives directly to firefighters and families who have been injured or killed

Posted: Updated:

More than 1 million acres have burned in Montana this year. 

We at KFBB along with our sister stations across the state, are showing you ways to help out. One way to directly help firefighters is through a special foundation.

Money given to the Wildland Firefighter Foundation goes specifically to fire fighters and their families who have been injured or killed while fighting blazes.

Families who received help from them say the organization is absolutely amazing; it helps with literally everything they need starting right from the hospital bills, travel, and even down to the little things like help with car payments.

this whole organization started off when the fire at Glenwood Springs Colorado killed 14 firemen and women who were fighting the blaze. The director of the foundation says they knew the families needed help and they started this organization, and it has been a huge help ever since.

 “Overall we have come to be known as kind of the make a wish foundation inside the wild land community. Whatever it takes for these guys and their families. Their needs are always different because of where they live and what they do so we just take whatever comes at us with these guys” says Burk Minor.

If you want to donate to the Wildland Firefighter Foundation be sure to click on the banner that reads #MontanaStrong and click *Donate To Firefighters*.

  • Most Popular

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Mexico president: Quake biggest in a century

    Mexico president: Quake biggest in a century

    Friday, September 8 2017 6:35 AM EDT2017-09-08 10:35:44 GMT

    Enrique Pena Nieto confirmed that at least five people have died. 

    Enrique Pena Nieto confirmed that at least five people have died. 

  • Celebrity chef Robert Irvine stops by Malmstrom AFB

    Celebrity chef Robert Irvine stops by Malmstrom AFB

    Thursday, September 7 2017 8:54 PM EDT2017-09-08 00:54:27 GMT

    If you're a fan of Food Network shows like "Worst Cooks in America" or "Restaurant Impossible" then you've probably heard of English Chef Robert Irvine.  On Thursday morning, the culinary artist stopped by Malmstrom Air Force Base to put some of their chefs' skills to the test.  

    If you're a fan of Food Network shows like "Worst Cooks in America" or "Restaurant Impossible" then you've probably heard of English Chef Robert Irvine.  On Thursday morning, the culinary artist stopped by Malmstrom Air Force Base to put some of their chefs' skills to the test.  

  • Airborne Drones on Patrol - the Answer to Public Safety Policing

    Airborne Drones on Patrol - the Answer to Public Safety Policing

    Autonomous drones are set to take over border patrols, crime hotspot monitoring and more, says South Africa's Airborne Drones.      (Photo: http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/531247/Airborne_Drones_Vanguard_Drone.jpg ) ...
    Autonomous drones are set to take over border patrols, crime hotspot monitoring and more, says South Africa's Airborne Drones.      (Photo: http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/531247/Airborne_Drones_Vanguard_Drone.jpg ) ...

  • Blackfoot woman still missing after 3 months

    Blackfoot woman still missing after 3 months

    Thursday, August 31 2017 9:23 PM EDT2017-09-01 01:23:25 GMT

    It's now been three months since the family of Ashley Loring HeavyRunner has had any contact with her. There has been reported sightings, but she still remains missing. We actually first saw this case come across our Twitter feed with the hashtag MMIW which stands for missing and murdered indigenous women. 

    It's now been three months since the family of Ashley Loring HeavyRunner has had any contact with her. There has been reported sightings, but she still remains missing. We actually first saw this case come across our Twitter feed with the hashtag MMIW which stands for missing and murdered indigenous women. 

  • Drunken brawl leaves one man fighting for his life

    Drunken brawl leaves one man fighting for his life

    Wednesday, September 6 2017 4:55 PM EDT2017-09-06 20:55:34 GMT

    A man was charged with aggravated assault after he admitted to police that he repeatedly punched, elbowed, and kneed an unconscious man in the face, leaving him with a brain injury and fighting for his life. 

    A man was charged with aggravated assault after he admitted to police that he repeatedly punched, elbowed, and kneed an unconscious man in the face, leaving him with a brain injury and fighting for his life. 

  • NewsMore>>

  • FBI concludes investigation into Rita Maze's death; self-inflicted gunshot wound

    FBI concludes investigation into Rita Maze's death; self-inflicted gunshot wound

    Thursday, August 31 2017 1:42 PM EDT2017-08-31 17:42:46 GMT

    For months the FBI had said there was no person of interest in the case and they were continuing to wait on lab results before they could finalize their report. Today those lab results are concluding her death was caused by a self-inflicted gunshot wound.  Here is the official press release from the FBI: FBI Concludes Investigation into Death of Rita Maze "The FBI has concluded its investigation into the death of Rita Maze.  Based on the evidence gathered, analyzed an...

    For months the FBI had said there was no person of interest in the case and they were continuing to wait on lab results before they could finalize their report. Today those lab results are concluding her death was caused by a self-inflicted gunshot wound.  Here is the official press release from the FBI: FBI Concludes Investigation into Death of Rita Maze "The FBI has concluded its investigation into the death of Rita Maze.  Based on the evidence gathered, analyzed an...

  • House fire in Billings sends one woman to hospital

    House fire in Billings sends one woman to hospital

    Thursday, August 31 2017 8:31 AM EDT2017-08-31 12:31:08 GMT

    Billings Police say a house fire early Thursday morning has sent one woman to the hospital. 

    Billings Police say a house fire early Thursday morning has sent one woman to the hospital. 

  • Flathead County Sheriff's Office says missing woman has been found safe

    Flathead County Sheriff's Office says missing woman has been found safe

    Sunday, August 27 2017 12:09 AM EDT2017-08-27 04:09:19 GMT

    Flathead County Sheriff Chuck Curry is asking for help in finding a missing woman. 

    Flathead County Sheriff Chuck Curry is asking for help in finding a missing woman. 

  • Seven rabid bats identified in Montana

    Seven rabid bats identified in Montana

    Friday, August 25 2017 12:15 PM EDT2017-08-25 16:15:57 GMT

    Helena, MT - A recreationalist was bitten this last week by a bat that has tested positive for rabies. Lewis and Clark Public Health (LCPH) has issued a reminder of the risk of possible rabies exposures from bats.

    Helena, MT - A recreationalist was bitten this last week by a bat that has tested positive for rabies. Lewis and Clark Public Health (LCPH) has issued a reminder of the risk of possible rabies exposures from bats.