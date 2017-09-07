Wildland Firefighter Foundation gives directly to firefighters and families who have been injured or killed

More than 1 million acres have burned in Montana this year.

We at KFBB along with our sister stations across the state, are showing you ways to help out. One way to directly help firefighters is through a special foundation.

Money given to the Wildland Firefighter Foundation goes specifically to fire fighters and their families who have been injured or killed while fighting blazes.

Families who received help from them say the organization is absolutely amazing; it helps with literally everything they need starting right from the hospital bills, travel, and even down to the little things like help with car payments.

this whole organization started off when the fire at Glenwood Springs Colorado killed 14 firemen and women who were fighting the blaze. The director of the foundation says they knew the families needed help and they started this organization, and it has been a huge help ever since.

“Overall we have come to be known as kind of the make a wish foundation inside the wild land community. Whatever it takes for these guys and their families. Their needs are always different because of where they live and what they do so we just take whatever comes at us with these guys” says Burk Minor.

