Man facing new charges after victim legally dies

A victim of a vicious assault that happened on Tuesday has been declared brain dead.

Court documents said Great Falls Police were dispatched to this a home on the corner of 7th Avenue S after reports of two men fighting, including the suspect, Darionn Douglas.

According to court documents Douglas stated he was hit first, and after a verbal argument with the victim Douglass knocked the man to the ground and began punching,kneeing and elbowing him in the face.

Joshua Racki, Cascade County attorney, said being that the victim is now declared legally dead, his charges will be upgraded to deliberate homicide or even negligent homicide.

Racki said that Douglas will make his initial appearance on Friday to learn which charge he will face . He also says that he is sure that the court will seek a higher bond for Douglas.

Racki said the original charge of assault will be dismissed.