Avoiding scams when you're donating to fire victims

Great Falls - If you're thinking of donating your money to help fire efforts here in Montana or even for Hurricane Harvey victims in Texas, the Better Business Bureau has some tips so you don't fall victim to a scam.

On Thursday, KFBB spoke with BBB Marketplace Director Dan Buchta, and he says you should do your research before donating. If someone shows up at your door asking for money, don't feel pressured to hand over your cash right then and there.

Instead, you can go online and donate to reputable organizations like the American Red Cross. Buchta says you should also have your guard up when it comes to Go Fund Me sites.

"They don't really have a thorough vetting process. They do have some measures in place, but they don't really vet the charities thoroughly and anybody can go up there, anybody can start a fundraising campaign and there's a good chance that a lot of those are scams," said Buchta.

Finally, you can also report a scam or check for scams in your area by heading over to the BBB's website here.