Celebrity chef Robert Irvine stops by Malmstrom AFB - KFBB.com News, Sports and Weather

Celebrity chef Robert Irvine stops by Malmstrom AFB

Posted: Updated:
By Melinda Zosh, Reporter
Connect

Great Falls - If you're a fan of Food Network shows like "Worst Cooks in America" or "Restaurant Impossible" then you've probably heard of English Chef Robert Irvine. 

On Thursday morning, the culinary artist stopped by Malmstrom Air Force Base to put some of their chefs' skills to the test. 

Working under pressure is something Airmen have gotten used to, but here's a twist: try having a TV celebrity chef standing over your shoulder as you're cooking.

"I look at the technical ability, the acid used, the cooking techniques and the flavors really last for me," said chef Robert Irvine. 

On Thursday, Irvine took a break from cooking. Instead, he's critiquing a dozen chefs at Malmstrom Air Force Base. 

It's all part of a competition where Malmstrom is facing off against  F.E. Warren Air Force Base in Wyoming and Minot Air Force Base in nearby North Dakota. 

"Today, they're all on the same playing field, the same amount of time, and I threw them of twist of saying, hey they were expecting one plate between four people, I made four people do one plate each, and then I threw in a dessert, and I took 15 minutes off them," said Irvine. 

It was a race against the clock, and Chef Irvine says picking the winners wasn't easy. Drawing from his own experience having served 10 years in the U.K's Royal Navy, Irvine says this competition is so much more than who delivered the best dish.

"it's young ladies and young men who stand and watch every day so we can have freedom, and we need to respect that and thank them. All our veterans and their  families, thank you very much for what you do for this country. God bless you all," said Irvine. 

The top prize went to a chef from Minot Air Force Base, although chefs from Malmstrom and FE warren took home prizes as well.  

  • Most Popular

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Mexico president: Quake biggest in a century

    Mexico president: Quake biggest in a century

    Friday, September 8 2017 6:35 AM EDT2017-09-08 10:35:44 GMT

    Enrique Pena Nieto confirmed that at least five people have died. 

    Enrique Pena Nieto confirmed that at least five people have died. 

  • Celebrity chef Robert Irvine stops by Malmstrom AFB

    Celebrity chef Robert Irvine stops by Malmstrom AFB

    Thursday, September 7 2017 8:54 PM EDT2017-09-08 00:54:27 GMT

    If you're a fan of Food Network shows like "Worst Cooks in America" or "Restaurant Impossible" then you've probably heard of English Chef Robert Irvine.  On Thursday morning, the culinary artist stopped by Malmstrom Air Force Base to put some of their chefs' skills to the test.  

    If you're a fan of Food Network shows like "Worst Cooks in America" or "Restaurant Impossible" then you've probably heard of English Chef Robert Irvine.  On Thursday morning, the culinary artist stopped by Malmstrom Air Force Base to put some of their chefs' skills to the test.  

  • Airborne Drones on Patrol - the Answer to Public Safety Policing

    Airborne Drones on Patrol - the Answer to Public Safety Policing

    Autonomous drones are set to take over border patrols, crime hotspot monitoring and more, says South Africa's Airborne Drones.      (Photo: http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/531247/Airborne_Drones_Vanguard_Drone.jpg ) ...
    Autonomous drones are set to take over border patrols, crime hotspot monitoring and more, says South Africa's Airborne Drones.      (Photo: http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/531247/Airborne_Drones_Vanguard_Drone.jpg ) ...

  • Blackfoot woman still missing after 3 months

    Blackfoot woman still missing after 3 months

    Thursday, August 31 2017 9:23 PM EDT2017-09-01 01:23:25 GMT

    It's now been three months since the family of Ashley Loring HeavyRunner has had any contact with her. There has been reported sightings, but she still remains missing. We actually first saw this case come across our Twitter feed with the hashtag MMIW which stands for missing and murdered indigenous women. 

    It's now been three months since the family of Ashley Loring HeavyRunner has had any contact with her. There has been reported sightings, but she still remains missing. We actually first saw this case come across our Twitter feed with the hashtag MMIW which stands for missing and murdered indigenous women. 

  • Drunken brawl leaves one man fighting for his life

    Drunken brawl leaves one man fighting for his life

    Wednesday, September 6 2017 4:55 PM EDT2017-09-06 20:55:34 GMT

    A man was charged with aggravated assault after he admitted to police that he repeatedly punched, elbowed, and kneed an unconscious man in the face, leaving him with a brain injury and fighting for his life. 

    A man was charged with aggravated assault after he admitted to police that he repeatedly punched, elbowed, and kneed an unconscious man in the face, leaving him with a brain injury and fighting for his life. 

  • NewsMore>>

  • FBI concludes investigation into Rita Maze's death; self-inflicted gunshot wound

    FBI concludes investigation into Rita Maze's death; self-inflicted gunshot wound

    Thursday, August 31 2017 1:42 PM EDT2017-08-31 17:42:46 GMT

    For months the FBI had said there was no person of interest in the case and they were continuing to wait on lab results before they could finalize their report. Today those lab results are concluding her death was caused by a self-inflicted gunshot wound.  Here is the official press release from the FBI: FBI Concludes Investigation into Death of Rita Maze "The FBI has concluded its investigation into the death of Rita Maze.  Based on the evidence gathered, analyzed an...

    For months the FBI had said there was no person of interest in the case and they were continuing to wait on lab results before they could finalize their report. Today those lab results are concluding her death was caused by a self-inflicted gunshot wound.  Here is the official press release from the FBI: FBI Concludes Investigation into Death of Rita Maze "The FBI has concluded its investigation into the death of Rita Maze.  Based on the evidence gathered, analyzed an...

  • House fire in Billings sends one woman to hospital

    House fire in Billings sends one woman to hospital

    Thursday, August 31 2017 8:31 AM EDT2017-08-31 12:31:08 GMT

    Billings Police say a house fire early Thursday morning has sent one woman to the hospital. 

    Billings Police say a house fire early Thursday morning has sent one woman to the hospital. 

  • Flathead County Sheriff's Office says missing woman has been found safe

    Flathead County Sheriff's Office says missing woman has been found safe

    Sunday, August 27 2017 12:09 AM EDT2017-08-27 04:09:19 GMT

    Flathead County Sheriff Chuck Curry is asking for help in finding a missing woman. 

    Flathead County Sheriff Chuck Curry is asking for help in finding a missing woman. 

  • Seven rabid bats identified in Montana

    Seven rabid bats identified in Montana

    Friday, August 25 2017 12:15 PM EDT2017-08-25 16:15:57 GMT

    Helena, MT - A recreationalist was bitten this last week by a bat that has tested positive for rabies. Lewis and Clark Public Health (LCPH) has issued a reminder of the risk of possible rabies exposures from bats.

    Helena, MT - A recreationalist was bitten this last week by a bat that has tested positive for rabies. Lewis and Clark Public Health (LCPH) has issued a reminder of the risk of possible rabies exposures from bats.