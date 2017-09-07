Celebrity chef Robert Irvine stops by Malmstrom AFB

Great Falls - If you're a fan of Food Network shows like "Worst Cooks in America" or "Restaurant Impossible" then you've probably heard of English Chef Robert Irvine.

On Thursday morning, the culinary artist stopped by Malmstrom Air Force Base to put some of their chefs' skills to the test.

Working under pressure is something Airmen have gotten used to, but here's a twist: try having a TV celebrity chef standing over your shoulder as you're cooking.

"I look at the technical ability, the acid used, the cooking techniques and the flavors really last for me," said chef Robert Irvine.

On Thursday, Irvine took a break from cooking. Instead, he's critiquing a dozen chefs at Malmstrom Air Force Base.

It's all part of a competition where Malmstrom is facing off against F.E. Warren Air Force Base in Wyoming and Minot Air Force Base in nearby North Dakota.

"Today, they're all on the same playing field, the same amount of time, and I threw them of twist of saying, hey they were expecting one plate between four people, I made four people do one plate each, and then I threw in a dessert, and I took 15 minutes off them," said Irvine.

It was a race against the clock, and Chef Irvine says picking the winners wasn't easy. Drawing from his own experience having served 10 years in the U.K's Royal Navy, Irvine says this competition is so much more than who delivered the best dish.

"it's young ladies and young men who stand and watch every day so we can have freedom, and we need to respect that and thank them. All our veterans and their families, thank you very much for what you do for this country. God bless you all," said Irvine.

The top prize went to a chef from Minot Air Force Base, although chefs from Malmstrom and FE warren took home prizes as well.