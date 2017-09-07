Lyon family tells story of help from Wildland Firefighter Foundation

We talked with numerous families and employers of people who have either been injured or killed while fighting wild land fires, and we have one family’s story you’ll want to read.

Daniel Lyon Jr. was a wild land firefighter and the only survivor of the Twisp River fire in Washington 2 years ago. The foundation was there immediately when Daniel was in the hospital right up until now, and they helped out with any issue.

“They brought his girlfriend over for Christmas time when he couldn't afford to bring her. You think that's not a big thing but for his psyche and his overall health, those are the little things that just make a huge difference” says Daniel Lyon Senior.

This is just one testimony of many that we heard today about how much this organization has helped out families during a tough time. We spoke with some who didn't want their names put out but they said the organization is truly a god send.

If you want to donate to the Wildland Firefighter Foundation to help out other families like the Lyon's