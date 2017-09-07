Sunrise Lions Club BBQ and Fundraiser - KFBB.com News, Sports and Weather

Sunrise Lions Club BBQ and Fundraiser

Posted: Updated:

End your week on a high note with the Sunrise Lions Club for their annual BBQ and Fundraiser.

The event will take place on Friday, September 8th from 5:30-9:30pm at Moose Lodge in Black Eagle. Tickets are $10/person, and children under the age of seven are free. All proceeds from the event will support the Eyeglass Fund, which supplies eye exams, glasses, and hearing aids to those who qualify.

Tickets can be purchased at Floors & More, at 761-7820.

Besides great food and giving back to those in need, the event will feature a silent auction and live music.

Organizers Bob Stubbs and Gretchen Swift say this is the 5th year of the fundraiser, and it’s only gotten bigger and better each year. Last year was their biggest year yet, with about 60 sets of glasses donated, and four sets of hearing aids. Stubbs says there is no better feeling than giving back to children in particular, who are unable to see or hear while trying to learn in school.

For more information about the event or about the Sunrise Lions Club of Great Falls, call Gretchen Swift at 868-4250.

