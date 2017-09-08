Valier Panthers Dominate in First Game of the Season

The Valier Panthers are once again looking like one of the strongest 6-man teams in the state.

Valier shut out Lincoln 61-0 on Saturday for the Panthers first win of the season, and they didn't look like they skipped a beat after graduating seniors Colton Wheeler and Isaac Ramos. The Panthers bring back a lot of talent from last season including Griz committ Colten Curry.

Last year's team made it all the way to the semifinals round of the Class C 6-man state playoffs before losing to eventual champion Hot Springs. Coach Eric Watson says another appearance in the semis is certainly do-able, but the Panthers have loftier goals in mind.

"This year we're setting sights on the same prize and doing things that much more and better than we did last year to help ensure that we can get to where we want to be," Coach Watson said. "We want to be playing that last week in November."

"We have lots of depth," added senior tight end/defensive end Colten Curry. "We can throw our younger players in and get almost the same results as our seniors can which is really great."\

The Panthers next game has been rescheduled to Saturday, September 9th in Augusta. Kickoff with the Elks is scheduled for 11:00 AM.