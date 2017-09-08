Montana waits for more detail on campus sexual assault rules - KFBB.com News, Sports and Weather

Montana waits for more detail on campus sexual assault rules


By Associated Press

HELENA, Mont. (AP) - Montana Commissioner of Higher Education Clayton Christian says he will not ask state colleges to review their policies about how to handle sexual assault allegations until he gets more detail on changes from the federal government.
    
On Thursday, U.S. Education Secretary Betsy DeVos announced plans to reverse all or parts of guidelines set by the Obama administration in 2011 about how to comply with Title IX, the federal law that prohibits discrimination based on sex in education.
    
Christian tells Lee Newspapers of Montana that it's too early for the Board of Regents to consider any statewide response to the announcement.
    
He did say Montana colleges continue to struggle with how to balance the rights of victims with those of the accused.

