Montana waits for more detail on campus sexual assault rules

Darionn Douglas was charged with Aggravated Assault after he admitted to police that he repeatedly punched, elbowed, and kneed an unconscious man in the face. Now the man has been declared brain dead.
Darionn Douglas was charged with Aggravated Assault after he admitted to police that he repeatedly punched, elbowed, and kneed an unconscious man in the face. Now the man has been declared brain dead.
A woman found covered in blood on the bathroom floor told police a man stole her purse, threatened her family, and beat her repeatedly.
A woman found covered in blood on the bathroom floor told police a man stole her purse, threatened her family, and beat her repeatedly.
A 17-year-old male is in custody with the assault.
A 17-year-old male is in custody with the assault.
Enrique Pena Nieto confirmed that at least five people have died.
Enrique Pena Nieto confirmed that at least five people have died.
She hopes to raise at least $10,000.
She hopes to raise at least $10,000.
For months the FBI had said there was no person of interest in the case and they were continuing to wait on lab results before they could finalize their report. Today those lab results are concluding her death was caused by a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Here is the official press release from the FBI: FBI Concludes Investigation into Death of Rita Maze "The FBI has concluded its investigation into the death of Rita Maze. Based on the evidence gathered, analyzed an...
For months the FBI had said there was no person of interest in the case and they were continuing to wait on lab results before they could finalize their report. Today those lab results are concluding her death was caused by a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Here is the official press release from the FBI: FBI Concludes Investigation into Death of Rita Maze "The FBI has concluded its investigation into the death of Rita Maze. Based on the evidence gathered, analyzed an...
Billings Police say a house fire early Thursday morning has sent one woman to the hospital.
Billings Police say a house fire early Thursday morning has sent one woman to the hospital.
Flathead County Sheriff Chuck Curry is asking for help in finding a missing woman.
Flathead County Sheriff Chuck Curry is asking for help in finding a missing woman.
Helena, MT - A recreationalist was bitten this last week by a bat that has tested positive for rabies. Lewis and Clark Public Health (LCPH) has issued a reminder of the risk of possible rabies exposures from bats.
Helena, MT - A recreationalist was bitten this last week by a bat that has tested positive for rabies. Lewis and Clark Public Health (LCPH) has issued a reminder of the risk of possible rabies exposures from bats.