Carroll Cross Country Hosts, Sweeps Early Bird Open

The Carroll College Early Bird Open hosted cross country runners from around the state at Bill Roberts Golf Course in Helena. Fighting Saints senior Janie Reid took control down the stretch to win the women’s race. Carroll junior and former Helena High Bengal Layne Ryerson captured the men’s race in dominant fashion.

"At the time trial, which is a 4K, I was able to run 15:01 so that was only a couple seconds slower and this is a lot hillier so I think in all it was a pretty good effort so I was happy with that," said Janie Reid.

"I didn't have huge expectations. I wanted to go out there and hang with the guys on our team like Johnny and Chance and everybody else and not embarrass myself too much so, yeah, I was pleased with how it turned out," said Layne Ryerson.