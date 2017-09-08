New testing center opens at GFCMSU - KFBB.com News, Sports and Weather

New testing center opens at GFCMSU

By Melinda Zosh, Reporter
Great Falls - Professionals and students in the Electric City will no longer have to travel 80 miles or more to take their GRE tests, because a new testing center at Great Falls College MSU is now open to the public.

Laura Wight is the director of E-Learning at the college and she says previously the closest GRE testing center was in Helena. Now, students can take their graduate school tests right here on campus, but that's not all. People will also have the option to take the PAN  test here as well, which is a questionaire used by companies during the pre-employment process.As for the center itself--it's equipped with 30 computers, several rooms for disability services testing and more.

"We also proctor tests for folks who are taking classes through other colleges and universities so for example, we have folks in town who are taking classes through BYU online or other schools, a lot of folks who are out at Malmstrom and we proctor tests for them," said Wight. 

The college will be holding an open house for anyone who's interested in seeing the new center. that event is coming up on Tuesday Sept. 19  from 1:30-2:30 p.m. 

