MAAC volunteer raising money for new dog enclosure

Great Falls - The Maclean Animal Adoption Center (MAAC) is a non-profit here in Great Falls that relies solely on donations to keep its operations up and running.
However, it also relies on volunteers with a heart for animals and a knack for raising money.
At the MAAC, there are nine pens that house dogs that are up for adoption. Now, one volunteer has a dream to create a fenced in area that will be built near those pens. However, this new fence will give dogs a chance to socialize with other dogs.
Volunteer Arthur Rocha argues that this type of interaction will help the dogs here find their forever homes. That's why he's spearheading a $6,000 fundraising campaign to build a new enclosure.
"It's very important that the dogs need to socialize. It's not like we can take the dogs to the dog park, because we don't have the staff to do that so this will be like our own dog park," said Rocha.
Even though it won't be a walk in the park to raise the funds, Rocha says once the fence is built, that's when the work will actually start.
"We will supervise them to make sure they're not fighting or teach them how to say hi to other dogs, how to communicate, how to be playful," said Rocha.
"It helps their chances of being adopted because animals in shelters are incredibly nervous and anxious so anything that helps bring their tension down, their anxiety down, definitely helps them," said Erin Doran, Marketing Director, MAAC.
if you're interested in helping raise funds for the new fence area, you can head over to the MAAC's Facebook page here. All donations are tax deductible, and the MAAC's tax ID is located on that Facebook post.
