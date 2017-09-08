Man faces new charges after victim legally dies

The man who beat his victim so badly he was later pronounced legally dead from the injuries appeared before Judge Parker to find out how his charges have changed.

Judge Parker set his bond at $250,000 dollars and that also run con-current to his already $75,000 bond on assault charges.

His charges will be up-graded from assault to deliberate homicide or alternative negligent homicide but the jury will decide which one when he goes to trial.

Douglass's public defender originally asked the bond be set at $120,000 but was denied when Cascade County Attorney, Joshua Racki, stated Douglass could be a danger to the community.

A trail date has not been set yet.